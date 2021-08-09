Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

