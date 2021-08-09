New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 7,700 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,500,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after buying an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $49,601,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 726,665 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PK opened at $18.77 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

