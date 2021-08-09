New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,200 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $120.65 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

