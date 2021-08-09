New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,300 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 47.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 166.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 535.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $125.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.27. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.