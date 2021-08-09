New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,300 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of IART stock opened at $71.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.01. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

