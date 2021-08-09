New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SYNNEX by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX opened at $122.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,916 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

