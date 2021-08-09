New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $3,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,035 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THG stock opened at $137.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.04.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

