New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.