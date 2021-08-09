New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after buying an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

SIGI stock opened at $82.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock worth $3,384,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

