New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $177.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.75. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,025 shares of company stock valued at $46,691,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

