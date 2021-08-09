New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RYN opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.51.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.