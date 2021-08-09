New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,600 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $45,080,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.25. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

