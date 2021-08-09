NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $5.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,038,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $140.06 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

