Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $10.31 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,720.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,513.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

