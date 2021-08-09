Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $28.79 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.75 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $234.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

