Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $34.61 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,294,470 shares of company stock worth $781,352,486. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $363.40 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.