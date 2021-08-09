NFT Index Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,465.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $876.31 or 0.01912473 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $21,465.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00832016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00106329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00040115 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

