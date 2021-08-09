NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Shares Down 2.2%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 103,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 571,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26.

About NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

