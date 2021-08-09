NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Cut by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.98. 21,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.89 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $272.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

