NKN Trading Up 35.9% This Week (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a total market capitalization of $261.78 million and approximately $176.62 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00150833 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,727.78 or 1.00049772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NKN

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

