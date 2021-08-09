NMC Health (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Stock Price Down 23.2%

Shares of NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) were down 23.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 843,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 308,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30.

About NMC Health (OTCMKTS:NMHLY)

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

