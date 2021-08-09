Noir Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $273,030.59 and $463.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00293638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,559,793 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

