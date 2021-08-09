Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Shares Down 1.8%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.57. 7,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 16,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSRXD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

