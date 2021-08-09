Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,527.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for approximately $63.20 or 0.00138275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $20,527.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,385 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

