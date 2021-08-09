Nord/LB Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €57.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.38 ($75.74).

ETR VNA opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Monday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €55.50.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

