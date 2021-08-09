Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 82,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 404,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.32% of Novo Integrated Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

