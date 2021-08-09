NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $74.21 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.65. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,999.20 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $80,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,657 shares of company stock worth $6,311,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

