Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Financial Contrast

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications 0.29% 10.20% 3.24% Opera 98.83% 6.41% 6.01%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuance Communications and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 0 3 4 0 2.57 Opera 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuance Communications currently has a consensus price target of $52.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.45%. Opera has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.29%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuance Communications and Opera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.48 billion 10.59 $21.40 million $0.47 116.53 Opera $165.27 million 6.83 $179.17 million N/A N/A

Opera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuance Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats Opera on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc. is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other. The Healthcare segment improves clinical documentation, improve quality of care, minimize physician burnout, integrate quality measures, and aid reimbursement. The Enterprise segment engages in multi-channel access to customer service from the businesses they interact with is driving demand for AI-powered omni-channel engagement solutions. The other segment includes SRS and Devices businesses. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

