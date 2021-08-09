Nutrien Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

Shares of NTR traded up C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$75.99. 880,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,598. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$47.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.67. The stock has a market cap of C$43.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

