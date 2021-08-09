Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $60.32. 1,837,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.85.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

