Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NTR traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $60.32. 1,837,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $65.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.