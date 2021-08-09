Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.77

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 47761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
