nYFI Market Capitalization Tops $267,238.25 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $267,238.25 and $275.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded 82.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00816752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00039487 BTC.

nYFI Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

