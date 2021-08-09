Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 1,677 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY opened at $263.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $270.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.