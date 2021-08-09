Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $134.32 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $134.32 million and $13.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.