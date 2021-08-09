Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.12 and last traded at $50.89. Approximately 11,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 20,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

