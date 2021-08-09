Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after buying an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after buying an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $20,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $26.39 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

