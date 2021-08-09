OceanEx Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $132,896.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $132,896.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00150186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,676.96 or 1.00116612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00773522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

