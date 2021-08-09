ODUWA One Day Volume Reaches $19,739.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $19,739.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.62 or 1.00193829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00068034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000815 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

