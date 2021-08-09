Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 35,803 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 35,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £26,494.22 ($34,614.87).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Thursday, July 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,880 ($11,601.78).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,999 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £23,249.25 ($30,375.29).

On Friday, July 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,520 ($26,809.51).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 107,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £84,530 ($110,438.99).

On Monday, July 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 46,283 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

On Thursday, July 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 11,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 31,304 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £23,791.04 ($31,083.15).

On Tuesday, May 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 1 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of GBX 100 ($1.31).

LON ULS opened at GBX 74.90 ($0.98) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.60. ULS Technology plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.