Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

