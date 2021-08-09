Omnitude One Day Trading Volume Reaches $456,767.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $507,005.91 and $456,767.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00052352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.94 or 0.00811084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039811 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

