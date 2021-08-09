ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OGS stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.33.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

