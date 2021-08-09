One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Aegis

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Aegis from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Aegis’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OLP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.36. 123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $629.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.43.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Equities analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 232.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

