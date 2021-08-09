OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of OneMain worth $22,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $9,917,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 13.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in OneMain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 260,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $58.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.