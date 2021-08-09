ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Raised by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises about 4.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,360. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.46.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.