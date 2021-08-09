OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Cap Reaches $658,540.67

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 36.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $658,540.67 and approximately $224,747.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

