Onooks Reaches Market Cap of $3.72 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Onooks has a market cap of $3.72 million and $148,318.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00140061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00145882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.28 or 0.99321474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00768435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

