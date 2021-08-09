Open Governance Token Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $226,500.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

