OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $32,059.01 and approximately $4,146.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00146088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.17 or 1.00186428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00779130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

