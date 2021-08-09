Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $395.89 million and $16.56 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,637,514 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

